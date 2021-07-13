$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SYNA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.68. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.