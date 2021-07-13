$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.94. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe stock opened at $600.20 on Tuesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $607.66.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $7,882,853.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

