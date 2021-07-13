200,001 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,556,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,902,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,621,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,961,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,930,000.

VELOU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

