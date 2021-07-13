208,995 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 208,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000.

NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

