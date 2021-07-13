209,733 Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 209,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

