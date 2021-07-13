21,012 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.