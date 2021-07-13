2,196,000 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,196,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,422. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

