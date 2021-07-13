22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

