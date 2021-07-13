276,770 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 276,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THMAU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

THMAU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

