28,967 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $505.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $508.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.