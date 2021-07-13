$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,373. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $176.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

