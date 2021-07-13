$317.49 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post $317.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.00 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $214.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $58.18. 487,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,710. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

