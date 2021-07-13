32,792 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,792 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $600.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $607.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

