3,412 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Bought by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $26,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTRN stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.78. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

