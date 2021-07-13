$359.38 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce sales of $359.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.50 million. South State posted sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91. South State has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

