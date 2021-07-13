36,875 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth $54,168,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $475.91. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,550. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

