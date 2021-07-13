381,226 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 381,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,982,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000.

OEPWU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,110. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

