39,565 Shares in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.24% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

