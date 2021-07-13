$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $625.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $626.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 42,837.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after buying an additional 139,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

