$4.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NYSE:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NYSE:CHTR) will announce earnings per share of $4.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the lowest is $3.78. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $19.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $20.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $719.80 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $525.87 and a twelve month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

