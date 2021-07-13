40 North Management LLC Invests $139.23 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $139,234,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of 40 North Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $20.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,738.86. 158,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,759.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,356.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

