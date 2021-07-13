40,456 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Repay by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.