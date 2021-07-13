420,640 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $4,478,000.

RMGCU remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 92,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,934. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

