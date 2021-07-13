4,494,869 Shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Purchased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,494,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,377,936 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000.

NASDAQ:MREO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 22,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MREO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

