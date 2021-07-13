46,000 Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVOJU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

