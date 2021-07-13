$472.93 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $472.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the lowest is $472.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $307.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,657. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

