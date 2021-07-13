$498.83 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $498.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.80 million. Genesco reported sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GCO opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $939.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

