$51.47 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $51.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.04 billion and the lowest is $49.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.58 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $227.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $9,154,466. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,563. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.