$540.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post $540.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.59 million and the lowest is $532.00 million. Kirby posted sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

