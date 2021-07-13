5,987 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,987 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Open Text by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Open Text by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

