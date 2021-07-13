$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.28 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.42. The stock had a trading volume of 155,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.85. salesforce.com has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total value of $1,500,007.50. Insiders have sold a total of 378,789 shares of company stock worth $90,432,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

