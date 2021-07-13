$622.85 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report $622.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.54 million and the lowest is $566.80 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,158,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 333.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.81.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

