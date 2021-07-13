683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

