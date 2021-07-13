750,000 Shares in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACB. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth $8,200,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $6,529,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $6,150,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Alliance Corp. II alerts:

RACB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.