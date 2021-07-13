900 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $105,454,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.19. 9,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

