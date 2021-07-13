$937.52 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $937.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.90 million and the lowest is $916.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $642.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $595.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $267.63 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

