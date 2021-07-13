94,290 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Purchased by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,922,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000.

NASDAQ TETCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

