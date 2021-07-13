97,499 Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 347,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of TPVG opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.