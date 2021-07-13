AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.36.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

