Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

