Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 412,221 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $17,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

