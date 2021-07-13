Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

