Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACHL. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

ACHL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,187. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.