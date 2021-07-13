Adam Sragovicz Buys 1,000 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SQFT) CFO Adam Sragovicz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

NYSE SQFT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

