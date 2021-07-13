AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

AHCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,028. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

