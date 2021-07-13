Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
AVK opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.