Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

AVK opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.