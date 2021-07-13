AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,370. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

