AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27. AGCO has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AGCO by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 859.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 125,220 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $4,648,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

