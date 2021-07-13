Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGRX) CEO Buys $32,200.00 in Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

