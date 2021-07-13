Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,510. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

